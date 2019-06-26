New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche Recalls 3.4 Lakh Cars Worldwide Due To Faulty Transmission Unit

Almost 100,000 of the affected vehicles, which date back to 2002, are in the United States and almost 25,000 in Germany.

Volkswagen's sports-car brand Porsche has to recall almost 340,000 Cayenne and Panamera vehicles due to problems with their automatic transmission, the German company said on Tuesday.

A Porsche spokesman said the cars might roll when parked due to a potentially fragile part in the connection between the gear lever and transmission.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

