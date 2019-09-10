Porsche Opens Factory For The All-electric Taycan

After a construction period of less than 48 months, Porsche officially opened the new production facility for its first all-electric sports car at its Zuffenhausen site. The new production facility sets new standards in terms of energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. Assembly takes place in a flexible, networked and using 4.0 production technology. It is a further step towards the "Zero Impact Factory" with no negative environmental impact: production of the Porsche Taycan with zero-emission powertrain at the Zuffenhausen site will be carbon-neutral. In addition to using electricity from renewable sources and biogas to generate heat, the new production buildings are designed to be energy-efficient. Further examples are the electrically powered logistics vehicles, the use of waste heat in the paint shop, the greening of roof areas and a continuous and holistic approach to other potential resource savings.

A look inside the axis assembly of the Porsche Taycan

Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG said, "We have a level of responsibility for the environment and society. Production of the Taycan is carbon-neutral. Heritage meets the future at our parent plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, which is the heart of the brand."

With its 800 volt battery, the Taycan gets a range of 400 km on a single charge

Porsche uses automated guided vehicle systems instead of traditional conveyor belts to transport components and vehicles from station to station. Production of the Porsche Taycan will see 1,500 new jobs created at the Zuffenhausen site. In total, the company is set to invest more than six billion euros in electromobility by 2022. The company has invested a total of 700 million euros in the new production facilities alone.

