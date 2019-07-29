Porsche Macan 2019 Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features

The 2019 Porsche Macan has been significantly enhanced in terms of its design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics.

Bookings for the 2019 Porsche Macan facelift had started in June 2019

The 2019 Porsche Macan facelift is all set to be launched in India today, and we will be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The new 2019 model comes with updated styling that has been inspired by the new-generation Cayenne. Bookings for the 2019 Porsche Macan facelift had started in June 2019 and now the carmaker is finally ready to launch it in the country. We have already told you a fair bit about the SUV and also what we expect the pricing will be like. Stay tuned for more updates from the launch.

Porsche Macan facelift comes with 20- and 21-inch wheels options

The 2019 Porsche Macan has been significantly enhanced in terms of its design, comfort, connectivity and driving dynamics, allowing the Porsche Macan to remain the sporty flagship in its segment. The front end of the Porsche Macan has been re-designed so that it appears wider. The comprehensive overhaul at the rear builds on the sleek design of the predecessor model. The SUV now also comes in four new exterior colour options - Miami Blue, Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, and Crayon. It also comes with new 20- and 21-inch wheels with an array of customisation option.

Here Are All the Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2019 Porsche Macan Facelift:

Here's the new 2019 Porsche Macan under the wraps ahead of the big launch.

2019 Porsche Macan Facelift India Launch - Design and Styling
Visually, the 2018 Macan retains the signature Porsche DNA and is equipped with a host of premium features, both on the outside as well as inside. The front section of the SUV has been redesigned, giving it wider facial features and LED headlights that come as standard, while the rear section is a bit sleeker now and features a three-dimensional LED tail light strip, also a standard fitment.

Porsche took the wraps off the 2019 Macan facelift in Shanghai last year, and back then we had confirmed that the SUV will come to India.

2019 Porsche Macan Facelift launching in India today. The Macan facelift comes with updated styling that has been inspired by the new-generation Cayenne.

