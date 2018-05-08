Porsche Macan Facelift Spotted Testing

Earlier this year, we reported that Porsche is working on the facelift of the Macan SUV. Since then, spy shots of the Macan SUV have been doing the rounds including the interior. But the latest one was spotted in a, well, a quirky color for a Macan to be donning. The test mule of the Porsche Macan SUV facelift was spotted testing in green clothing and wrapped in camouflage. With the new Audi Q5 and the updated Mercedes-Benz GLC breathing down Porsche's neck, it was about time that the company decided to facelift the Macan SUV. Expect the Porsche Macan facelift to go on sale later this year.

(The test mule of the Porsche Macan SUV facelift was spotted testing in green clothing and wrapped in camouflage)

While the Porsche Macan facelift is wearing camouflage, we do get to see those redesigned bumpers in the front along with revised air intakes, which is smaller than its predecessor. The indicators too are repositioned with new X-shaped headlight design sourced from the Panamera. At the rear, the Porsche Macan facelift comes with redesigned tail lights and squarish exhaust outlets from the Macan Turbo.

(Porsche Macan Facelift Cabin comes with a redesinged dashboard)

On the inside, the Porsche Macan facelift comes with a considerable amount of changes. These include redesigned interior, refreshed dashboard and tons of gadgets to play around with. However, the biggest change inside the Porsche Macan facelift comes in the form of a new and larger infotainment system, which is said to be close to 12-inch. Moreover, to accommodate the huge infotainment system, Porsche has repositioned some of the older features to new spots like vertically placed centre air-con vents are no longer at the same position. It now gets horizontal vents with chrome highlights placed on the infotainment system. The dashboard panels are bigger than before and so is the clock on top of the dash.

(At the rear, the Porsche Macan facelift comes with redesigned tail lights and squarish exhaust outlets)

Under the hood, the Macan facelift comes with the same powertrain as before, but reports suggest a new hybrid version to come soon after the conventional one goes on sale. Porsche will most likely also introduce a diesel option on the Macan for the European market.

