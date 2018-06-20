Porsche Invests In Electric Carmaker Rimac Automobili

Porsche AG has invested in the technology and electric sports car company Rimac Automobili by taking a minority shareholding of 10 per cent. Rimac develops and produces electric vehicle components and manufactures electric super sports cars and Porsche is seeking a development partnership with the company as part of its electrification plan.

Rimac recently presented the latest version of its electric hypercar, the 'C Two', at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2018 and the two-seater electric car produces around 2,000 horses and reaches a top speed of 412 kmph. It has a range of 650 km, and achieves an 80 per cent battery charge in 30 minutes through a 250 kW fast charging system.

Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche said, "By developing the purely electric two-seaters super sports cars, like the 'Concept One' or 'C Two', as well as core vehicle systems, Rimac has impressively demonstrated its credentials in the field of electromobility. We feel that Rimac's ideas and approaches are extremely promising, which is why we hope to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership."

Rimac's main focus is on high-voltage battery technology, electric powertrains and the development of digital interfaces between man and machine. Rimac also develops and produces e-bikes under its subsidiary Greyp Bikes, which was founded in 2013.

Mate Rimac, CEO, Rimac said, "This partnership now is an important step for Rimac on our way to become a component and system supplier of choice for the industry in electrification, connectivity and the exciting field of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems"

