Porsche Flying Car On The Cards As It Partners With Boeing

Boeing, Porsche and Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences are also developing a concept for a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle.

Porsche forecasts that the urban air mobility market will pick up speed after 2025.

Porsche is looking to enhance its scope as a sports car manufacturer and yes, it's looking at a space in the premium mobility segment. The company announced its partnership with Boeing and Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to address a potential key market segment of the future. As part of the partnership, the companies will create an international team to address various aspects of urban air mobility, including analysis of the market potential for premium vehicles and possible use cases.

Boeing, Porsche and Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences are also developing a concept for a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle. Engineers from both companies, as well as Porsche subsidiaries Porsche Engineering Services GmbH and Studio F.A. Porsche, will implement and test a prototype.

A 2018 study by Porsche Consulting forecasts that the urban air mobility market will pick up speed after 2025. The study also indicates that urban air mobility solutions will transport passengers more quickly and efficiently than current conventional means of terrestrial transport, at a lower cost and with greater flexibility.

So should we expect a flying car from Porsche very soon? Well, definitely as a concept, but not as a production version yet. However, there's a lot of work still to be done, but we can't wait to see this project take off!

