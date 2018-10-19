New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year

Porsche delivered 246,375 vehicles in 2017.

View Photos
Porsche grew by 9 per cent in China in the first 9 months of 2018

Volkswagen's Porsche sports car brand is confident it can repeat last year's record sales in 2018, the division's chief executive told Reuters. Porsche sold 196,562 vehicles during the first nine months of the year, with Europe showing a 9 percent increase and China, the world's largest car market, growing by 4 percent.

Porsche

Porsche Cars

Cayenne

Boxster

Panamera

Cayman

Macan

911

“In light of these good numbers we expect that we can reach last year's record again,” Oliver Blume said in e-mailed comments on Thursday.

0 Comments

Porsche delivered 246,375 vehicles in 2017. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche Cayenne with Immediate Rivals

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche
Cayenne
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover
Range Rover Sport
Maserati Levante
Maserati
Levante
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG
GLA 45
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover
Discovery
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar
F-Pace
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz
GLE-Class
TAGS :
Porsche Sales Porsche Porsche India

Latest News

2018 Hyundai Santro Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
2018 Hyundai Santro Asta Trim Fully Revealed In New Spy Photos
Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year
Porsche Expects To Repeat Record Vehicle Sales This Year
Tesla Chief Elon Musk Unveils a $35,000 Model 3
Tesla Chief Elon Musk Unveils a $35,000 Model 3
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta vs Renault Captur: Specifications Comparison
Jaguar Displays Connection Between XE 300 Sport And SV Project 8 With Unique Sand Art
Jaguar Displays Connection Between XE 300 Sport And SV Project 8 With Unique Sand Art
Exclusive: BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
Exclusive: BMW India To Launch 12 New Models In 2019
Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter
Samsung Launches New Chipsets To Make Cars Smarter
Indian Spec Nissan Kicks Vs Global Spec Kicks SUV: What's Different
Indian Spec Nissan Kicks Vs Global Spec Kicks SUV: What's Different
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Skoda Kodiaq GT Unveiled; World Premiere In China In November
Skoda Kodiaq GT Unveiled; World Premiere In China In November
2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation
2018 Hyundai Santro: Price Expectation
Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2019
Nissan Kicks SUV Unveiled In India; Launch In 2019
2018 Porsche Cayenne: All You Need To Know
2018 Porsche Cayenne: All You Need To Know
Nissan Kicks India Unveil Highlights; Images, Features, Specifications
Nissan Kicks India Unveil Highlights; Images, Features, Specifications

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Porsche Cars

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.39 - 2.24 Crore *
Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster
₹ 1.05 Crore *
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Crore *
Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman
₹ 1.01 Crore *
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
₹ 93.77 Lakh - 1.59 Crore *
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
₹ 1.79 - 4.54 Crore *
View More
x
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Electric Car Sales In India Fall in FY18, Electric Two-Wheelers Record Healthy Growth
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Exclusive: Bosch 'eAxle' Electric Car Prototype First Drive
Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed
Hero Destini 125 Launch Details Revealed
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities