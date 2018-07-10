Porsche Cross Turismo To Debut By 2021

Elon Musk has a problem in the making, and no it's not about Tesla's production capacity. In reality, a serious competition is on its way in the next three years, in the form of Porsche's Cross Turismo. Showcased at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Porsche Cross Turismo is the electric crossover sibling of the Taycan, which was also showcased a few months back. Porsche has invested heavily in the electrification of its line-up and the Taycan and the Cross Turismo are the first one's up. While the production version should be introduced in the coming months, the prototype was recently driven by international media and the reviews can't stop raving. But, we will do our review very soon and we hope to be left awestruck as well.

(The all-electric car will be launched in 2021) Advertisement

Also Read: Geneva 2018: Porsche Unveils The Mission E Cross Turismo Concept

The Porsche Cross Turismo gets a low hood between the curved fenders, while the front of the Cross Turismo is similar to that of the Porsche 911. It gets the Matrix Design LED headlights and vertical air intakes at the front, while the typical Porsche four-point daytime running lights is replaced by a narrow, three-dimensional glass elements. These lights also feature the new four-point turn signal, while the off-road design elements include rugged wheel arches and door sills and a striking front spoiler and rear fascia.

In terms of electric powertrain, the Porsche Cross Turismo gets two electric motors that are capable of producing 598 bhp and can sprint from 0-100kmph in less than 3.5 seconds. It can do the same to 200kmph under 12 seconds. It also gets demand-controlled all-wheel drive with Porsche Torque Vectoring that allows the Cross Turismo to transfer the power to all the wheels separately. Porsche has also installed the Cross Turismo with adaptive air suspension and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control that allows the electric SUV to reduce the lateral instability in bumpy and hilly terrains, making it a capable off-roader as well.

The battery in the Cross Turismo is 800-volt architecture that allows the car to travel up to 400kms on a single charge. The lithium-ion battery can be charged in under 15 minutes and can be easily charged with the fast charging network. Moreover, the Cross Turismo can also be charged via induction technology that can work in conjunction with the Porsche home energy management system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.