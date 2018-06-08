Porsche Confirms Cayenne Coupe SUV

Surprised? Well, you shouldn't be. According to reports, Porsche has confirmed a new coupe SUV based on the Cayenne, which will make its debut in the next few years. The new Cayenne Coupe is no surprise as the Volkswagen Group already makes two similar cars on the same platform, the Lamborghini Urus and the recently launched Audi Q8. The Porsche Cayenne Coupe will be launched sometime next year and will essentially be more expensive than the standard car. It will also take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE range including the fire breathing GLE 63 and the SUV that started the whole Coupe SUV trend, the BMW X6.

Also Read: New 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV Review

The new Cayenne Concept, just like the new Cayenne SUV, will have only a petrol V6 and V8 engine and a hybrid version. It is uncertain whether Porsche will offer an all-electric version of this coupe SUV as part of the model range or as a standalone SUV based on the coupe bearing the Mission E sub branding. Expect the new Cayenne Coupe to feature the same interior as the new Cayenne including the new twin screen setup. At the rear, we expect Porsche to take inspiration from the Panamera and offer either a two seater independent seating setup or a more practical bench seat.

Incidentally, the new Cayenne is about to make its debut in India after its global debut last year. The new car will be available with the standard 'S' V6 spec, the Turbo S twin-turbo V8 and the hybrid. Expect prices for the new Cayenne to be between the Rs 1.3-2.0 Crore range. In comparison, the Cayenne Coupe could be the perfect superSUV for Indian conditions with its considerably higher ground clearance and yet tarmac scorching performance.

Source: Motor1.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.