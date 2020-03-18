New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche Comes Up With 3D-Printing Technology For Bucket Seats

Titled "3D-Printed Body Form Full-Bucket Seat" the concept study talks about using 3D-printers to partly produce the central section of the seat, essentially, the actual seat and backrest cushions.

Using 3D technology will allow Porsche to achieve a lower weight, and improved comfort

Highlights

  • Porsche will use 3D-Printing to make customised bucket seats
  • It's called 3D-Printed Body Form Full-Bucket Seat
  • Customers can choose between 3 firmness levels - hard, medium, or soft

Porsche has recently presented a new concept study involving an innovative 3D-Printing technology as an innovative alternative to the conventional bucket seat upholstery. Titled "3D-Printed Body Form Full-Bucket Seat" the concept study talks about using 3D-printers to partly produce the central section of the seat, essentially, the actual seat and backrest cushions. The German luxury carmaker says that this will allow customers to choose between three firmness levels - hard, medium, or soft - for their desired comfort layer in the future.

In addition to offering a personalised, ergonomically fit, like that found in motorsport cars, using 3D technology will allow Porsche to achieve a lower weight, improved comfort, and passive climate control. Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche said, "With the '3D-printed body form full-bucket seat', we're once again giving series-production customers the opportunity to experience technology carried over from motorsports."

The seats get window panels that expose the 3D-printed frame structure coloured in a contrasting shade

Also Read: 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 And Boxster GTS 4.0 Unveiled

The new customised seats, made with the help of 3D-printing, is based on the lightweight full-bucket seat from Porsche and features a sandwich construction. The base support made from expanded polypropylene (EPP) is bonded to a breathable comfort layer comprised of a mixture of polyurethane-based materials made with a 3D-printer. The outer skin of the concept seat is made from "Racetex" and features a specific perforation pattern for climate control. It also get window panels that expose the 3D-printed frame structure coloured in a contrasting shade, adding a distinctive look to the seat.

Also Read: New Porsche 911 Turbo S Revealed

Porsche will offer prototype seats via Porsche Tequipment for the 911 and 718 ranges from as early as May 2020

The new seats will be available with the carmaker's accessories division Porsche Tequipment as a driver's seat for the 911 and 718 ranges from as early as May 2020. The new 3D-printed seat range will be offered in combination with a 6-point seatbelt, and it will initially be limited to 40 seat prototypes for use on racetracks in Europe. Feedback from customers will be incorporated into the development process, and it will be available from the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur from mid-2021. In addition to an extended range of colours, seats adapted to the individual customer's specific body contour will then also be developed and offered.

