Porsche Clocks New Delivery Record In 2018

Porsche has set a new delivery record in 2018 selling 256,255 units globally growing at 4 per cent as compared to the previous year. Out of the models, Porsche Panamera recorded the highest sales at 38,443 units growing at 38 per cent. Even the iconic 911 clocked a double-digit growth of 10 per cent selling 35,573 units in the calendar year 2018. The Macan has also been the bestseller with 86,031 vehicles, just ahead of the Cayenne with 71,458 deliveries in 2018.

"The 911 capacity to fascinate is stronger than ever. We just celebrated the world premiere of the new 911 at the end of the year at the Los Angeles Autoshow, and yet our sports car icon once again inspired more customers in 2018 than in the previous year," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board, Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

China has been the top selling market for Porsche in 2018 at 80,108 units, witnessing a growth of 12 per cent. The growth was further followed by the Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East region at 4 per cent selling 108,578 units. However, the sales in Germany and Europe went down by 3 per cent at 27,541 units and 4 per cent at 77,216 units, respectively.

Over the time, the Asia-Pacific region has turned out to be a potential performer for Porsche which is why the company has been launching even the low volume models here like the 911 GT3 and is also looking forward to bring the GT3 RS in limited numbers. Moreover, after the Cayenne, Porsche will also be launching the Macan facelift in India this year as both of them are two of the top volume makers for the company.

