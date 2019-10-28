New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche China CEO Expects Another Record Year In 2019: Report

Porsche China CEO Jens Puttfarcken said the company is looking forward to having another record year in 2019 in Chinese market.

CEO Jens Puttfarcken believes the Chinese market is a good place to promote Porsche vehicles

Porsche is looking forward to having another record year in 2019 in Chinese market, said Porsche China CEO Jens Puttfarcken ahead of the upcoming second China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled for November 5 to 10.

A total of 64 countries and three international organizations have confirmed their participation in the expo in east China's Shanghai Municipality. Porsche, which participated in last year's CIIE, is expecting to show more at this year's CIIE, said Puttfarcken.

"First of all, we appreciate very much that we had the possibility to participate in the CIIE last year. It was a good possibility to show as a pure input company, what kind of products, what kind of performance we have. Yes, we do participate this year at this CIIE again. And we will have a big acquisition around electrical mobility, so we will present the new Taycan together with a lot of themes around e-mobility. We will have also the new formula e-car there in order to show that racing and also in the electrical age, something that is very convenient and does fit very well to Porsche," said Puttfarcken.

As China is carrying out a number of measures in boosting consumption of goods, Puttfarcken said he believes the Chinese market is a good place to promote Porsche vehicles.

"I think China is for us the most important market in the world. So we trust and we believe very much in the Chinese car market. We know that the government is looking into an upgrade of consumption. And that I believe fits very well to the cars and products that we are offering to the Chinese market. So I think with the right product, battery electric car, plug-in hybrid, purely combustion engine cars, so our car which suits every purpose. And we are having the right offer to the car marketing in order to be successful also in the future," said Puttfarcken.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

