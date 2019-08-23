Porsche Cayenne Turbo SE Hybrid Sets New Lap Record At The Upcoming Swedish Gotland Ring

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo SE Hybrid has lapped the partly asphalted Swedish Gotland Ring in 3:51 minutes running on used road tyres and was driven by the German racing driver- Tim Schrick. The ring is still under construction and only 3.2 km stretch in the northern section of the Gotland Ring is operational. The 4.2 km southern section is covered with gravel.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Coupé Confirmed For India; Launch In Q4

Porsche Cayenne 1.39 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo SE Hybrid which set the record is the most powerful Cayenne in production.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo SE Hybrid which set the record is the most powerful Cayenne in production. It is powered by a 4.0-litre, V8 engine coupled with an electric motor which has been integrated between the cylinders and the powertrain is mated to an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. The powertrain puts out a combined output of 670 bhp and a whopping peak torque of 900 Nm providing it enough grunt to clock triple digit speed in just 3.8 seconds while it can reach a top speed of 295 kmph.

It is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine coupled with an electric motor.

Both motors are interconnected via a separating clutch inside the hybrid module which Porsche calls Electric Clutch Actuator (ECA). Moreover, it also has an all-electric drive range of 40 km with zero emission guaranteed. The Cayenne can ply at a speed of 135 kmph in the E-power mode and the electric power can also be used in other modes for additional power boost. The modes can be selected via the Sport Chrono Package which is standard on the Cayenne SE Hybrid. The boost strategy in the Cayenne has been borrowed from the 918 Spyder supercar.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.