Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Teased In Endurance Test Video

Porsche is all set to bring out the electric hybrid version of the third-generation Cayenne SUV later this year. Right now, the automaker is putting the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid through some tough endurance tests in South Africa, before it's finally ready for the big unveil. In fact, Peter Hass, Team Manager Quality Management and Testing, says, "Our goal is to deliver a vehicle to the customer that is 100 per cent perfect". Porsche recently released a teaser video which shows a few near-production prototypes going through the different levels of the endurance test in the challenging terrains and difficult mountain passes at altitudes of more than 3,000 meters of the African country.

(The upcoming Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will use the same powertrain as the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid)

Porsche says that the current round of tests focuses on the hybrid units of the new Cayenne derivative in particular. Adding to it, Oliver Laqua, Director Complete Vehicle Product Line SUV said, "We are on the cusp of the market launch and are bringing the vehicles up to speed in terms of functionality. We are testing them here once again in a customer-focused way".

Interestingly, the upcoming Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will be powered by the same powertrain that does duty in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, a 2.9-liter bi-turbo V6 engine paired with an electric motor. The powertrain offers a combined power output of over 455 bhp and develops a peak torque of 700 Nm. Powering the electric motor is a 14-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is capable of offering a longer electric range compared to the previous hybrid Cayenne. Porsche also has plans to introduce a Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid for a much later date that will be powered by 671 bhp 4.0-litre V8 engine.

(The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will be joined by a turbocharged version as well in the future)

Currently, the Porsche Cayenne is offered in two engine options - the base model powered by a 3.0-litre single-turbo V6 making 335 bhp, while the top-spec Cayenne S uses a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 that makes 433 bhp. A newly-developed eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission is standard across the Cayenne line. In terms of appearance and features, the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid will remain similar to the petrol-powered versions. However, the near-production prototypes are seen with neon green brake calipers, a subtle indication towards their hybrid nature.

