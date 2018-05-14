Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid: All You Need To Know

The German carmakers Porsche were working on the hybrid version of the Cayenne for a long period of time before it was finally showcased earlier this month. We drove the Cayenne E-Hybrid recently in Montpellier, France, but you will have to wait for a detailed review as it is on embargo from the company. But, what we can tell you is that the Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid gets tons of new features to play around with and does off-road duties quite capably. Don't forget the power churning combination of the new electric motor and the petrol engine, which makes the Cayenne e-hybrid one of its kind. Here are a few things that you need to know about the Porsche Cayenne e-hybrid.

Here's what you need to know about Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid

First things first, the new Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid gets the third generation hybrid system, which started off with the Cayenne S Hybrid in 2010 and then again in 2014 with the Cayenne S E-Hybrid. The new 3.0-litre V6 engine improves on its predecessor by 7bhp. (The Cayenne E-Hybrid hits 100kmph in just 5 seconds from a standing position) The new permanent-magnet synchronous motor produces 340bhp from the petrol engine while the electric motor churns out 136bhp. Together, the engine can produce a total power output of 462bhp, while the battery capacity rises from 10.8 kWh to 14.1 kWh. With the help of the boost strategy based on the 918 Spyder, the Cayenne e-Hybrid churns out peak torque of a mammoth 700NM. The Cayenne E-Hybrid hits 100kmph in just 5 seconds from a standing position, while it has a maximum speed of 253kmph. Porsche has redesigned the Cayenne E-Hybrid's drive train as the new Tiptronic S, developed for the entire Cayenne range with eight speeds, is responsible for its transmission. With the Sport Chrono Package fitted as standard, the Cayenne e-hybrid gets four modes E-Power, Hybrid Auto, Sport and Sport Plus using the mode switch on the steering wheel. The 'Sport Response Button' in the middle of the switch ramps up the Cayenne's responsiveness for 20 seconds. (The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid gets the smart digital copilot Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control ) The Cayenne E-Hybrid is fitted with a grey cast iron brake system as standard. In keeping with Porsche's colour scheme, the brake calipers are acid green, but are also available in black. The new Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) is also available with brake calipers in acid green or an optional white, On the inside, the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid gets the smart digital copilot Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control and active lane guidance, massage seats, a heated windscreen, independent heating with remote operation and 22-inch light metal wheels. It also gets the company's first head-up display. Moreover, the Cayenne e-hybrid also gets a heated windscreen and a programmable independent heating with remote control and Porsche Connect connection. Drivers and passengers can choose between five massage programmes performed by ten pneumatic massage pads in the seat backs. (The new Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid gets InnoDrive, including adaptive cruise control) The new Porsche also gets InnoDrive, including adaptive cruise control, which uses the navigation data to calculate the next three kms. The electronic copilot takes into account curves, inclines and speed limits automatically. The new Porsche Offroad Precision app gives the driver the opportunity to document, evaluate and improve the trips on terrain. The app also provides the off-road newbie with sound basic knowledge explaining how to get around in a Cayenne on terrain.

