Porsche Cayenne Coupé Confirmed For India; Launch In Q4

Porsche announced the all-new Cayenne Coupé performance SUV to the world in March 2019. At the time there was plenty of speculation about it coming to India. Now we have the official confirmation on this indeed happening - and that too sooner than some had expected. Speaking to carandbike, Pavan Shetty, Director Porsche India said that the Cayenne Coupé is coming within this calendar year. He said, "I think it would be one stunning car to be seen on Indian roads - from a brand perspective and a model perspective, I can't wait. We should have it by the fourth quarter this year." The Cayenne is already a fairly popular SUV amongst Indian buyers in the luxury set, and the Coupé version will only add to that once it gets here. The car will be positioned more obviously towards the buyers who want to drive their cars, rather than the majority of current Porsche Cayenne buyers in India who prefer the back seat.

Shetty has also confirmed to us that India will get both the Cayenne Coupé V6 and the more powerful Turbo V8 model. He went on to say that like buyers everywhere, in India too the Cayenne Coupé would be "for those people who really press on the performance aspect of a large SUV (such) as the Cayenne." We can also confirm that the car will be launched in its signature bright colour palette. The Porsche Cayenne Coupé is not simply a regular Cayenne with the rear sloped down. Like other coupé SUVs (read BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupé) that it will have to compete with, the Cayenne Coupé too has many structural changes that give it that distinct roofline. The car's front windscreen and A-pillars have been dipped lower by 20 mm and are more angled than in the regular Cayenne. It also gets a complete body redesign on the rear one-fourths of the car's body. So the rear doors, fenders, tailgate and bumper are completely new. It is also 18 mm wider and appears more beefy than the Cayenne as a result. In fact the overall stance of the car is more hunkered down and appears closer to the road - contributing to its very sporty appeal. There's also an adaptive rear spoiler to help with active aerodynamics for heightened performance capability.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is powered by a 3-litre V6 engine while the more powerful Coupe Turbo gets a 4-litre V8 engine. The Porsche Cayenne Coupe is powered by a 3-litre V6 engine while the more powerful Coupe Turbo gets a 4-litre V8 engine.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupé V6 has a 3-litre engine with 335 bhp of maximum power, and 450 Nm of peak torque. Its top speed is 243 kmph. India is likely to have the car with the Sport Chrono package as standard. The Cayenne Coupé Turbo has a larger 4-litre V8 powerplant that makes 542 bhp, and a mammoth 770 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 286 kmph. The cabin carries through the performance feel with its styling treatment exuding a sports car ambience. The sports seats that sit a little lower than on the regular Cayenne, also help create that image. You still get a generous boot by the way at about 600-625 litres. The Cayenne Coupé will likely be positioned above the Cayenne lineup in India. The Porsche Cayenne starts at ₹ 1.19 Cr, the Cayenne e-Hybrid is priced at ₹ 1.58 Cr and the Cayenne Turbo sets you back by ₹ 1.92 Cr. Porsche just launched the new facelifted Macan range in India, and is also looking at the feasibility of introducing the upcoming Taycan electric sports car in 2020.

