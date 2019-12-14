New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche And Lucasfilm Will Present A Fantasy Starship At Star Wars Premiere

The design teams of both companies have worked together for two months to develop the Tri-WingS-91 x Pegasus Starfighter which will be presented at the December film premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker In Los Angeles.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Porsche's fantasy starship will be presented at Star Wars premiere.

Highlights

  • Porsche's fantasy starship will be presented at Star Wars premiere.
  • The starship carries cues from the Porsche design style.
  • It has been named the Tri-WingS-91 x Pegasus Starfighter.

Porsche and Lucasfilm have partnered to develop a fantasy starship which will be presented at the December film premiere of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker In Los Angeles. The design teams of both companies have worked together for two months to develop the Tri-WingS-91 x Pegasus Starfighter which measures 1.5 m in length. The whole idea of designing a tangible model of the starship and presenting it at the premiere was to bring it beyond the virtual world where the impression such model make is very limited.

Also Read: Porsche Cayenne Coupe Launched In India

Porsche

Porsche Cars

911

Cayenne

Macan

718 Cayman

Panamera

718 Boxster

Cayenne Coupe

1aao4tso

The rear grid with the louvres and integrated third brake light was inspired by the current 911 generation.

Speaking about the collaboration, Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche at Porsche AG said, "The design of the spaceship is harmoniously integrated into the Star Wars film world while at the same time demonstrating clear analogies with the characteristic Porsche styling and proportions. The basic shape of the cabin, which tapers towards the rear, and a highly distinctive topography from the cockpit flyline to the turbines establish visual parallels with the iconic design of the 911 and the Taycan. The very compact layout conveys dynamism and agility, lending emphasis to the Porsche design features mentioned."

Also Read: Porsche's Electric Taycan Draws Interest From 30,000 Buyers

crpln2io

The cockpit is aligned with the driver's axis, while the low seating position reminds you of the Porsche 918.

0 Comments

The starship carries cues from the Porsche design style like the front which is reminiscent of the air curtains that complements the headlamps to create a single formal entity, like in the Taycan. The rear grid with the louvres and integrated third brake light was inspired by the current 911 generation, and the rear section of the starship bears Porsche's signature light bar. On the inside, the cockpit is aligned with the driver's axis, while the low seating position reminds you of the Porsche 918. The design in its entirety hints at Porsches idea of flying cars, if it gets in that business in the near future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche 911 with Immediate Rivals

Porsche 911
Porsche
911

Popular Porsche Cars

Porsche 911
Porsche 911
₹ 2.15 - 2.35 Crore *
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne
₹ 1.39 - 2.24 Crore *
Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan
₹ 82.82 Lakh - 1.01 Crore *
Porsche 718 Cayman
Porsche 718 Cayman
₹ 1.01 Crore *
Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera
₹ 2.29 - 2.44 Crore *
Porsche 718 Boxster
Porsche 718 Boxster
₹ 1.05 Crore *
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
₹ 1.55 - 2.33 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 39.9 Lakh
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 39.9 Lakh
Patent Images Reveal Honda CB Hornet 160R-Based Neo-Retro Scrambler
Patent Images Reveal Honda CB Hornet 160R-Based Neo-Retro Scrambler
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities