Porsche AG Posts Best Ever Sales From January To June 2018

With 130,598 vehicles delivered worldwide in the first six months of 2018, Porsche AG has exceeded the previous record set last year by 3 per cent. It was the 911, Panamera and the company's SUVs that brought in the moolah for the company. With 20,500 units delivered to customers, the Panamera enjoyed the strongest percentage increase, almost doubling the figure from the same period of the previous year. The 911 also saw double-digit growth with an increase of 28 per cent, amounting to 21,400 vehicle deliveries. The highest-volume model series continue to be the Macan with 46,600 vehicles delivered and the Cayenne with 28,700 deliveries.

The Porsche Panamera showed the strongest growth with more than 20,000 units sold globally

"In the year of our '70 years of Porsche sports cars' anniversary, we are especially pleased that our icon, the 911, continues to enjoy a very strong momentum," said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. "That shows how strong and in demand our brand is."

In its home market Germany, Porsche saw an increase of eleven per cent in the first half of 2018 and 9 per cent in Europe as a whole. China remains the strongest individual market for Porsche with 33,363 vehicles delivered, ahead of the US which stands at 29,421 vehicles. The decline in deliveries in China by 7 per cent is mainly due to the reduction in import tariffs which finally came into force on July 1, 2018. Following the announcement of this new measure, a significant number of customers had refrained from making purchases until final details were provided.

Detlev von Platen said, "The political and economic situations in our main markets, especially in China and the US, are considerable challenges at the moment. In Europe, we are preparing our model range for future emission standards."

