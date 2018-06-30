Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo Sets Record Time At The Nurburgring

Records seem to be tumbling and the Nurburgring seems to be the place for it. With 5 minutes and 19.55 seconds on the stopwatch Timo Bernhard crossed the finish line of the Nurburgring-Nordschleife at the wheel of the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo. With this achievement, the two-times Le Mans winner and reigning World Endurance Champion has beaten the lap record on the revered 20.8 kilometre long German race circuit that stood for 35 years. It was on May 28 in 1983, Stefan Bellof lapped the world-renowned track with a Porsche 956 C in a legendary time of 6:11.13 minutes.

(We expect Porsche to make a few attempts more considering it's developing the 919 Hybrid Evo)

Through the Green Hell at max 369.4 km/h: Experience the fastest lap ever on the Nordschleife.

Ride with Timo Bernhard in the #Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo and experience the 20.832 kilometers at breathtaking speed. Watch the full lap on our Youtube channel! #919tribute #nring pic.twitter.com/QIbd96RU5m — Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) June 29, 2018

The Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo is a development of the Le Mans prototype with which Porsche won the Le Mans 24-hour race in 2015, 2016 and 2017 as well as the FIA World Endurance Championship three times in a row - manufacturers' and drivers' titles respectively.

However, this might not be the end of the road as far as the record goes and we expect Porsche to make a few attempts more considering it's developing the 919 Hybrid Evo. It's managed to beat the old record by 52 seconds and so we think that the company is gearing up for a sub 5 minute time as well and that'll be a fantastic feat and an unbeatable one at that too.

