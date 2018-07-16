Porsche 911 Speedster Concept Revealed At Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2018

While a decision is yet to be made, the Porsche 911 Speedster concept could make it to production in 2019

The Goodwood Festival Of Speeds brings together the best of the motoring world and car culture from the past, present and the future. Keeping up with the same philosophy, Porsche has revealed the 911 Speedster Concept at Goodwood 2018, which celebrates the iconic German manufacturer's 70th anniversary. The new Porsche 911 Speedster Concept pays homage to the very first Porsche 356 'No. 1' Roadster incorporating elements from the original car underpinned with the 911 GT3's chassis. While the concept is said to be a one-off for now, it is likely that the Speedster will make it to production in 2019, albeit in limited numbers, and could be the last hurrah for the 991.2-generation sports car.

(The 911 Speedster Concept's body is based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet)

The Porsche 911 Speedster Concept looks absolutely stunning and the 356 elements do invoke some lovely elements on the model. The concept is finished in a white and silver paint scheme, inspired from the Porsche race cars of the 1950s. The mid-mounted fuel cap on the hood is a throwback to that on the race cars of the same era, while the racing number 70 indicates the seventy years of Porsche engineering.

(The number on the Speedster Concept indicates 70 years of Porsche engineering)

Also unique to the Speedster concept is the double-bubble cover at the back that takes has been a part of the 911 Speedster design since 1988. The concept's body is based on the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet and the wings, front bonnet and rear cover are made of carbon fibre composite to keep the weight low. We also love the talbot shaped mirrors on the concept.

The double-bubble cover at the back has been on the 911 Speedster since 1988)

The concept features details that celebrate Porsche's early racing days - such as the 1950s-style central fuel tank cap positioned in the middle of bonnet and the classic Talbot shape of the mirrors - and is part of the 70th anniversary of the firm's sportscars.

The bonnet, wings and rear cover are all made of carbon fibre)

The Porsche 911 Speedster Concept gets several distinctive characteristics including the shorter window frame with a more inclined windscreen and shortened side windows. This makes for a low fly line, which is reminiscent of the Porsche 356 1500 Speedster. A rear cover made of carbon fibre connects the front seats, covering a roll-over protection structure. Two contrasting black slats between the 'humps' add an aerodynamic touch, and a transparent Plexiglas wind deflector features an engraved '70 years of Porsche' logo.

(The transparent Plexiglas wind deflector features an engraved '70 years of Porsche' logo)

The 911 Speedster concept features a lightweight tonneau cover instead of a convertible top. The cover protects the car's interior and can be attached using the eight Tenax fasteners. In the cabin, the retro elements have been carried over with modern bits like navigation, radio and air conditioning have been omitted from the concept. The bucket seats are made out of carbon fibre and are covered in Aniline leather covers Cognac 356 pick up, reminiscent of the car's classic predecessors.

(No satnav, radio or air con on the Porsche Speedster concept)

Porsche hasn't exactly revealed the engine output on the 911 Speedster concept but the model is said to employ a six-cylinder engine delivering more than 500 bhp. That said, the 911 GT3 uses a 4.0-litre flat-six naturally aspirated engine that produces 500 bhp and 460 Nm of peak torque. The concept coms paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, and it is likely that we will get that on the production version as well, along with the option of a 7-speed PDK transmission.

