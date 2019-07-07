Porsche 911 RSR Unveiled At The 2019 Goodwood Festival

Porsche has unveiled a new redesigned version of the 911 RSR with which Porsche won the manufacturers' and drivers' world championship in the FIA WEC as well as the Le Mans endurance classic in France and the IMSA races at Sebring and Road Atlanta in Petit Le Mans among other events in 2019. The new Porsche 911 RSR is the ultimate racing version of the 991.2 GT3 RS and has its engine mounted on the rear axle.

The Porsche 911 RSR is powered by a 4.2-litre flat six-cylinder engine.

Porsche says that the new 911 RSR is 95 per cent new and is powered by a bigger 4.2-litre flat six-cylinder engine that churns out 508 bhp. It's the largest ever boxer engine to be mounted in a Porsche 911 and offers a wider rev-band compared to its predecessor. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via a weight-optimised sequential six-speed gearbox. The new drivetrain also ensures faster gear-shift times and increased efficiency. The two exhaust pipes now exit on each side in front of the rear wheels. The new exhaust gas ducting saves weight and is aerodynamically advantageous.

The new Porsche 911 RSR will make its race debut at the season-opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC)

The 911 RSR made its world debut on July 6, 2019 at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed and will make its race debut at the season-opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Silverstone on 1 September. However, before it the vehicle of the current manufacturers' world champions will rival with manufacturers contesting the FIA WEC GTE-Pro class for the first time at a two-day prologue event in Barcelona, Spain on July 23 and 24.

