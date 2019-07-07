New Cars and Bikes in India

Porsche 911 RSR Unveiled At The 2019 Goodwood Festival

The 911 RSR made its world debut on July 6, 2019 at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed and will make its race debut at the season-opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Silverstone on 1 September.

View Photos
The new Porsche 911 RSR is the ultimate racing version of the 991.2 GT3 RS.

Highlights

  • The Porsche 911 RSR is the ultimate racing version of the 991.2 GT3 RS.
  • It will make its racing debut at the FIA World Endurance Championship.
  • Porsche 911 RSR is 95 per cent new and gets a 4.2-litre flat six engine.

Porsche has unveiled a new redesigned version of the 911 RSR with which Porsche won the manufacturers' and drivers' world championship in the FIA WEC as well as the Le Mans endurance classic in France and the IMSA races at Sebring and Road Atlanta in Petit Le Mans among other events in 2019. The new Porsche 911 RSR is the ultimate racing version of the 991.2 GT3 RS and has its engine mounted on the rear axle.

Porsche 911

2.15 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Porsche 911

Also Read: Porsche Recalls 3.4 Lakh Cars Worldwide Due To Faulty Transmission Unit

tjorhf18

The Porsche 911 RSR is powered by a 4.2-litre flat six-cylinder engine.

Porsche says that the new 911 RSR is 95 per cent new and is powered by a bigger 4.2-litre flat six-cylinder engine that churns out 508 bhp. It's the largest ever boxer engine to be mounted in a Porsche 911 and offers a wider rev-band compared to its predecessor. Power is delivered to the rear wheels via a weight-optimised sequential six-speed gearbox. The new drivetrain also ensures faster gear-shift times and increased efficiency. The two exhaust pipes now exit on each side in front of the rear wheels. The new exhaust gas ducting saves weight and is aerodynamically advantageous.

Also Read: 2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New

iq5ngoqg

The new Porsche 911 RSR will make its race debut at the season-opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC)

0 Comments

The 911 RSR made its world debut on July 6, 2019 at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed and will make its race debut at the season-opening round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) at Silverstone on 1 September. However, before it the vehicle of the current manufacturers' world champions will rival with manufacturers contesting the FIA WEC GTE-Pro class for the first time at a two-day prologue event in Barcelona, Spain on July 23 and 24.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche 911 with Immediate Rivals

Porsche 911
Porsche
911

Porsche 911 Alternatives

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT
₹ 2.45 - 2.61 Crore *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
BMW Z4
BMW Z4
₹ 76.83 - 93.35 Lakh *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 4.44 Crore *
Ferrari California
Ferrari California
₹ 4.44 Crore *
View More
x
Mercedes-Benz Introduces Offers Across SUV Range To Celebrate 25 Years In India
Mercedes-Benz Introduces Offers Across SUV Range To Celebrate 25 Years In India
Maruti Suzuki PV Production Down By 15.60 Per Cent In June 2019
Maruti Suzuki PV Production Down By 15.60 Per Cent In June 2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities