Porsche 911 Heritage Design Packages Coming In 2020

Porsche has a glorious history of making dazzling and gorgeous performance cars. It has given the world some iconic models in the past and the Stuttgart based carmaker is now planning to revisit its heritage. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and Style Porsche design departments are working on a new Heritage Design Package which will be introduced in the next year, i.e. 2020. The 911 is one of the most iconic Porsches of all times and has led the charge several times for new developments. Once again, Porsche will start introducing the Heritage Design Package in the 911 range and is likely to follow with other models.

The Porsche 911 Speedster concept was equipped with the Heritage Design Package. The Porsche 911 Speedster concept was equipped with the Heritage Design Package.

The Porsche 911 Speedster concept which was showcased at the New York Auto Show was adorned with the Heritage Design Package and gave us an initial outlook of the design. The Heritage design models will get special colours and materials along with special paintwork and liveries to characterize the classic appearance of special models. Porsche designers have taken inspiration from old models and have used old colours, equipment cards and retro design elements. A hint of the same was the circular, chrome finished wing mirror on the 911 Speedster. The same treatment and finish will also accentuate inside the cabin of the car. Retro elements such as corduroy, the Pepita pattern, the Pasha pattern or tartans will be redesigned and comprehensively tested and will have sumptuous material characteristics for the special models.

Porsche designers have used retro design elements.

Porsche design is also developing matching timepieces, exclusively for the owners of Heritage Design vehicles. The company is trying to bring back the spirit of Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the designer of the 911 and founder of Porsche Design.

