We've been waiting for this one for quite some time and just about more than a year from its global debut at Goodwood last year, Porsche has brought the 911 GT2 RS to India. Yes, Porsche's fastest, most powerful and of course road legal 911 ever built and it has finally reached our shores and it costs ₹ 3.88 crore (ex-showroom India). The 911 GT2 RS follows in a long line of high-performance 911s, but it was the 993 in 1993 that first got a GT2 variant. But it was the 997-generation of the 911 that got the GT2 RS for the first time in 2010. The new car takes that story much further though with very impressive performance credentials.

(The new 911 GT2 RS is based on the extra- wide body of the 911 Turbo)

Let's start with the engine. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS gets a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged, six cylinder engine which punches out 686 bhp and there's 700 Nm of torque on offer. A quick look at the figures reveals that the 911 GT2 RS can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.8 seconds while the top speed stands at 340 kmph.

(Porsche has allocated more than one unit of the 911 GT RS for India, thanks to high demand)

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS gets active suspension management which adjusts damping on each wheel based on the road or track condition. There's also rear-axle steering, and Porsche's torque vectoring which continuously calculates to send power to the wheel that needs more traction. It also gets Porsche Stability Management, that just makes sure you're planted on the ground when you attack a corner. Of course there are carbon ceramic brakes that are offered as standard.

Of course the 911 GT2 RS has had to lose a lot of weight and that's why things like the hood, front wheels, mirror caps rear air intakes and even the wheel arch vents are all carved out of carbon fibre reinforced plastic. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is also the king of the Nurburgring when it comes to rear wheel drive cars holding the current record at 6:47.3 around the famous race track.

The 911 GT2 RS is offered in a standard and a Weissach package that offers more customisation, more carbon fibre and more standardised parts.

