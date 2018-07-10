Porsche 911 GT2 RS: Key Features Explained

Since its global debut last year at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, we've been waiting with bathed breathe for Porsche's ultimate hooligan, the 911 GT2 ₹ Touted as the fastest and the most powerful 911 yet, the 911 GT2 RS is priced at ₹ 3.88 crore and is limited to more than one unit for India. The road legal 911 GT2 RS is also a road-approved sports car record holder on the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife with a lap time of 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds. Well, we all know what the 911 is known for, but today; we break down the key features of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS for you.

(The 911 GT2 RS is priced at ₹ 3.88 crore)

Exterior Features

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS has the complete DNA of the Porsche's racing history, which is quite evident with the wide, low front spoiler lip and the air intakes at the front end and behind the doors, which is quite typical for a 911 in the GT class. Moreover, the GT2 RS gets the race-bred chassis with rear axle steering and ultra-high performance (UHP) tires. The stability management system is tuned for spirited driving in the new 911 GT2 ₹ The large, wide wheels with 265/35 ZR 20-inch tires at the front and 325/30 ZR 21-inch tires at the rear gives outstanding braking and cornering potential.

The 911 GT2 RS features Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) as standard, while the front fenders, wheel housing vents, Sport Design exterior mirrors, air intakes on the rear quarter panels, and parts of the rear are made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP), as are many of the interior components. The front luggage compartment lid is also made from carbon fibre to make the vehicle as light as possible, while the standard roof panel is made from magnesium.

Interior Features

The interior of the 911 GT2 RS comes with a red Alcantara, black leather, and carbon fibre trim pieces as standard. The GT2 RS Sport steering wheel with shift paddles is also included as standard. You also get the full bucket seats with carbon fibre reinforced backrests, which offers a high level of comfort. At the centre, Porsche offers the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) for audio, navigation, and communication. It also gets the Porsche Connect Plus and the Porsche Track Precision app as standard that enables detailed recording, display, and analysis of driving data on a smartphone.

(The dashboard layout is exactly the same as the 911 but gets a sporty, three-spoke steering wheel)

The 911 GT2 RS also gets the optional chrono package that expands the PCM functions to include a performance display, which can be used to display, save, and evaluate lap times. The package also includes a stopwatch on the dashboard featuring an analog and digital display.

Powertrain

The heart of the high-performance 911 GT2 RS is a 3.8-litre, twin turbo flat-six engine producing 686 bhp and a mammoth 750Nm of peak torque that takes the sports car from 0-100kmph in just 2.8 seconds. It has a top speed of 340kmph, while the top track speed of the rear-wheel drive Coupe is 340kmph. Thanks to the race-bred powertrain, the new 911 GT2 RS surpasses its predecessor, which was equipped with a 3.6-litre engine, by 80 bhp and delivers up to 750 Nm of peak torque.

(The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is limited to not more than one unit for India)

This engine also allowed Porsche to achieve a new lap record for street legal sports cars on the 20.6 kilometer Nurburgring-Nordschleife with the 911 GT2 ₹ Recorded and officially timed on September 20, the best lap time of 6:47.3 minutes even surpassed internal expectations as Frank-Steffen Walliser, Head of Motorsport and GT Cars for Porsche AG lauded the efforts of Porsche development team, mechanics and the drivers. The 911 GT2 RS is not only the most powerful, but also the fastest 911 model ever built.

