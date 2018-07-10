Porsche 911 GT2 RS India Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Features, Specifications

Porsche 911 GT2 RS, the flagship 911 is all set to go on sale in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch, here. The 911 GT2 RS comes with a limited production run globally and only a handful of units will come to India. This is the second generation model of the 911 GT2 RS and is a track-focused road-legal car and it is expected to receive a price tag of around Rs. 4 Crore (ex-showroom) without options.

India has received an allocation of more than one car for the 911 GT2 RS and Porsche sources say that the number of serious queries for the car far outnumbered the number of allocations given by the Stuttgart based sports car manufacturer.

The rear-engined Porsche 911 GT2 RS is powered by a 3.8-litre straight-six, in-line turbo engine tuned to offer 686 bhp and 750 of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a PDK 7-speed gearbox and unlike the standard 911 Turbo/Turbo S, the GT2 RS is a rear-wheel-drive model.

Here Are All the Live Updates from the Launch of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS: