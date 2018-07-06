Porsche 911 GT2 RS: All You Need To Know

Porsche is bringing in a host of cars to India and there are more coming are way. But the one that is going to raise the bar is the Porsche 911 GT2 ₹ We'd brought you an exclusive on this and finally the company will launch the car in July 10, 2018 and of course we'll be there to give you all the live updates. But there's a lot we know about the car already and frankly it has a long history in the making. The 911 GT2 RS follows in a long line of high-performance 911s, but it was the 993 in 1993 that first got a GT2 variant. But it was the 997-generation of the 911 that got the GT2 RS for the first time in 2010. The new car takes that story much further though with very impressive performance credentials

Here's All You Need To Know About The Porsche 911 GT2 RS

This is the second generation of the 911 GT2 RS and is a track focused road-legal car, so yes, one which you can take to the track and also to show off at a party The Porsche 911 GT2 RS gets active suspension management which adjusts damping on each wheel based on the road or track condition. There's also rear-axle steering, and Porsche's torque vectoring which continuously calculates to send power to the wheel that needs more traction. The 911 GT2 RS also gets Porsche Stability Management, that just makes sure you're planted on the ground when you attack a corner. Of course there are carbon ceramic brakes that are offered as standard. The 911 GT2 RS gets a whole bunch of carbon fibre bits to help it lose some weight Advertisement Of course the 911 GT2 RS has had to lose a lot of weight and that's why things like the hood, front wheels, mirror caps rear air intakes and even the wheel arch vents are all carved out of carbon fibre reinforced plastic. The rear-engined rear wheel drive German offering is powered by a 3.8-litre, straight-six, in-line turbo engine tuned for 686 bhp and 750 of peak torque. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is also the king of the Nurburgring when it comes to rear wheel drive cars holding the current record at 6:47.3 around the famous race track, while 0-100 kmph comes up in just 2.8 seconds. Porsche has allocated more than one car for India given the demand The 911 GT2 RS is offered in a standard and a Weissach package that offers more customisation, more carbon fibre and more standardised parts. India has received an allocation of more than one car for the GT2 RS and Porsche sources say that the number of serious queries for the car far outnumbered the number of allocations given by the Stuttgart based sportscar manufacturer. We expect the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to be priced north of ₹ 4 crore and yes that's before you start adding the customisation bits.

