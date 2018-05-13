The custom made Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe signed by Pope Francis has been auctioned for an amount of 715,000 Euros (over ₹ 5.76 crore). The one-off Huracan was specifically commissioned by Automobili Lamborghini for the Pope, and was presented to his holiness in November last year at the Vatican, where the car was signed by the Pope himself. The auction was conducted by the RM Sotheby's auction in Monte Carlo's Grimaldi Forum on May 12, 2018. The firm is known to have auctioned a host of rare collectibles in the past, and the Holy Lamborghini certainly makes it in the top 10.

(The auction was conducted by RM Sotheby's)

Pope Francis' Lamborghini Huracan has been finished in the Bianco Monocerus white shade, with contrasting Giallo Tiberino stripes and detailing in homage to the colours of the flag of Vatican City. The RWD coupe rides on diamond-finished 20-inch Giano wheels with Nero calipers, while the seats are covered in Bianco Leda Sportivo leather with Lamborghini crests on the headrests. The Lamborghini Huracan RWD was realized by Lamborghini's customisation department "Ad Personam" and the been signed by the Pope on the hood.

The Pope's Lamborghini Huracan has been finished in the Bianco Monocerus white with contrasting Giallo Tiberino stripes

There have been no changes made to the mechanicals and the Lamborghini Huracan RWD draws power from the 5.2-litre V10 with 576 bhp at 8000 rpm and 540 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power only to the rear wheels. The car is capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, and tops out at 320 kmph.

The Holy Lamborghini was realized by the automaker's customisation department "Ad Personam"

All proceeds of the auction will be donated to the Holy Father directly, who will allocate the funds towards diverse projects. This includes the reconstruction of the Nineveh Plain city in Iraq, by building homes, public edifices and places of worship. A certain amount will donated to the Pope John XXIII Community, which is dedicated to help female victims of trafficking and other abuses. The proceedings will also to two Italian associations that carry out activities mainly in Africa. This includes GICAM, headed by Dr. Marco Lanzetta, and "Amici per il Centrafrica" (Friends for Central Africa), which have worked on initiatives dedicated primarily to aiding women and children in need in the region.

