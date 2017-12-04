Polestar Plans To Introduce Four Models In The Next Three Years

The Polestar 1 was the first ever car from the electric automaker Polestar, after going solo from the Volvo brand to make its own products. Although based on the Volvo chassis and design setups, the Polestar models will be based on performance electric cars and set to build in China. On the side-lines of the LA Auto Show, Polestar confirmed that the company is working to launching four new models and that too in the next 3 years.

First off is the Polestar 1, which will have an electric motor, a set of electric batteries and a turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine. The Polestar 1 will have a drive range of 150 kms which is the longest range of any hybrid car running purely on electric power. The Polestar 1 will put out 600 bhp of max power and 1000 Nm of peak torque. Polestar 1 is the halo offering of the Polestar brand and is a four-seater 2-door coupe. It will come to the market next year.

Next off is the Polestar 2. The all electric mid-size sedan will most likely arrive by end of 2019, which takes on the like of Tesla Model 3. While the Polestar 3 will arrive by early 2020, the Polestar 4 will be launched in the market by end of 2020. The Polestar 3 will be a large SUV which is in the final stages of design and will be showcased soon. On the other hand, reports suggest that Polestar 4 will be an electric convertible and will be based on the Polestar 1.

All the upcoming Polestar models will have underpinnings from the Volvo SPA that also underpins the S90 sedan in its standard form. This has been modified by up to 50 per cent to accommodate the high performance batteries and motor. While the internal combustion engine will power the front wheels, the rear wheels will be powered by two independent electric motors.

In terms of materials used, the Polestar models will be made from carbon fibre in order to reduce weight of nearly 230 kg as compared to using aluminium. It is also said that these models will have design themes like the boomerang shaped curved tail lamps, the upright front stance and yes, the Thor's hammer headlamps as well.

