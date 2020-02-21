New Cars and Bikes in India

Polestar Developing Next Gen Human Machine Interface With Google

Polestar will continue to use Android as a platform to build a truly personalised and contextualised experience.

Volvo-owned Polestar will continue to evolve the user experience in its future vehicles through further collaboration with Google. The Polestar 2 will be the first vehicle on the market powered by Android with the Google Assistant, Google Maps and the Google Play Store, all of which will be built-in. It also gives us a sneak peek into what to expect in terms of interior trim on the Polestar 2. Polestar will continue to use Android as a platform to build a truly personalised and contextualised experience. This integration will open up new possibilities in the car, beyond the already available adjustment of mirrors, seats, climate and entertainment settings to the driver's personal preferences.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said, "We already showed the world we take digital integration in our cars seriously and are open to collaborate with experts in these fields. Building on the Android infotainment system in Polestar 2, our future systems will make life in our cars easier, safer and more fun."

The vision now imagines the complete vehicle environment automatically adjusting to the user's personal preferences and last-used applications. Tailored information will be displayed based on the detected driver profile, enabled by the Polestar Digital Key, when the driver approaches. With the driver's permission, the system could even proactively offer personalised planning according to driver habits or preferences, or conditions.

The Google Assistant will be an even more helpful co-pilot while driving, using advanced speech technology to expand to more languages, understand local accents and provide more personalised experiences. The future will build on current Google Assistant functionality in the Polestar 2, all of which is delivered in a natural conversational flow that improves over time, rather than from a list of pre-set options.

Polestar will continue to partner with Google on advanced safety, as demonstrated by the fusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Google Maps. Integrated ADAS means the vehicle will use detailed map information to promote safer manoeuvres on the road.

or select from popular cities