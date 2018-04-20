Polestar 1 Undergoes Winter Testing Ahead Of Beijing Debut

Polestar, Volvo's electric performance brand, will debut the Polestar 1 at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show 2018. But ahead of its global debut, the Polestar 1 was spotted undergoing intense testing in the north of the Article Circle for a rigorous shakedown in temperatures as low as -28 degrees Celsius. After making its global media debut in Shanghai last October, this is the first time for the Chinese market to see the electric performance hybrid. For prepping the Polestar 1, the test drivers and engineers spent close to two week in sub-zero temperature to examine and fine-tune the first electric hybrid from the Swedish manufacturers.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Polestar 1 Preorder Begins For Selected Markets

"Our test drivers have given us some enthusiastic feedback on the handling and dynamics especially," says Thomas Ingenlath, Chief Executive Officer at Polestar.

According to the folks at Polestar, the intense winter test drive is designed to examine and fine-tune traditional automotive aspects like suspension and driving dynamics, but in the case of the Polestar 1, the drivetrain and batteries were also under scrutiny. The test drivers focused specifically on Polestar 1's torque vectoring system, enabled by two rear electric motors with individual planetary gear sets. Chassis balance was further optimized to the advantages of testing on ice, allowing the test drivers to better analyses and react to the car's behavior while driving.

Also Read: Geneva 2018: Polestar 1 Makes Its Global Debut

"Now we look forward to introducing the car to the Chinese public for the first time, a key market for Polestar," added Thomas Ingenlath.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.