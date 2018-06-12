Polestar 1 To Make Public Debut At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The performance arm of Volvo Cars, Polestar is all set to bring the Polestar 1 to its first appearance at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 12- 15. Festivalgoers will see prototype #004 of the two-door electric performance hybrid charge up the famous hill climb, set in the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex, England. Driven by Polestar chief test driver Joakim Rydholm, the drive is part of the continued global launch of the Polestar brand and the Polestar 1.

Also Read: Geneva 2018: Polestar 1 Makes Its Global Debut

"I am really excited to drive the Polestar 1 prototype up the hill at Goodwood," enthuses Joakim Rydholm. "Driving the hill climb has been a long-time ambition for me, and to be able to do it in the same prototype in which we've spent so many months of development time, is truly special."

Polestar will also be present in the manufacturer area. In contrast to the camouflaged prototype, two production-specification Polestar 1 cars will be on display, representing yet another opportunity to experience the car in detail ahead of the first customer deliveries in mid-2019.

Also Read: Polestar 1 Preorder Begins For Selected Markets

The Polestar 1 is the first offering from the company to feature a hybrid powertrain. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that comes mated to a 2 motor setup, churning out a total of 600 bhp of max power and 1000 Nm of peak torque. The Polestar 1 gets an all-electric range of 150 kms on a single charge and is also the best from any series production hybrid car.

Following the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Polestar 1 will make its North American debut at Monterey Car Week in California from August 23-26.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.