Polestar 1 Preorder Begins For Selected Markets

Polestar has started accepting bookings for its first new car - the Polestar 1. The Polestar 1 is now available as a pre order by paying a deposit of €2,500 or $2,500 (20,000 Yen if you are in China) since there has been a huge demand for the hybrid coupe since its launch a few months ago. The Polestar 1 is currently only available in 18 countries - The United States, United Kingdon, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The final price of the Polestar 1 will be about $150,000 to $170,000.

(Polestar 1 Preorders begin in selected countries)

According to Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, about 7,000 customers have shown interest in the new Polestar 1 since its showcase a few months ago and especially after its public reveal at the Geneva Auto Show last week. The Polestar 1 will be the first offering from the company and will feature a hybrid powertrain. The petrol engine is a 2-litre turbocharged unit that has been mated to 2 motor setup making a total of 600 bhp of peak power and 1000 Nm of peak torque. The Polestar 1 gets an all electric range of 150 kms, which incidentally is the best of any hybrid car in production today.

(New Polestar 1 Front Grille With Polestar Logo)

In terms of a platform, the Polestar 1 is underpinned by the Volvo SPA platform that also underpins the likes of the Volvo S90 and V90. The platform though has been modified to adapt to its electric powertrain. The Polestar 1 will be followed by the Polestar 2, which is an all-electric sedan and by the Polestar 3, which is an all-electric SUV in the next few years. The Polestar vehicles will also be available in certain countries via a subscription package where the user needs to pay a certain fixed amount to choose between a range of Polestar vehicles in the future.

