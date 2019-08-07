Polarity Smart Bikes Teases Electric Bike Range Ahead Of Unveil This Month

Pune-based start-up Polarity Smart Bikes has released teasers for its range of upcoming electric bikes for the Indian market. The company will be unveiling six electric smart bikes later this month, which the company says at the first-of-its-kind road legal EVs to come with pedal assistance. The bikes have been under development since 2017 and promise to be light in weight. The teaser images also give a glimpse on what to expect from the six prototypes that certainly look to have to futuristic edge in design.

The Polarity S1K smart bike will be the brand's entry-level offering

The manufacturer is calling its Smart Bikes India's first personal mobility vehicle. Pre-bookings for the Polarity Smart Bikes will be open at the time of unveil for a token amount of ₹ 1,001, which will be refundable. The bikes have been codenamed S1K, S2K, S3K, E1K, E2K and E3K. The bikes are categorised into two groups - Smart and Executive - and the S3K as well as the E3K will be the range-topping models in the line-up.

The Polarity E3K and the S3K will be the brand's range-topping offerings with a top speed of 100 kmph



All bikes will have a minimum range of 80 km, while the top-end bikes will be capable of achieving a top speed of 100 kmph. The Smart Bikes use electric hub motors ranging from 1-3 kW and get lithium-ion batteries. Equipped with pedal assistance, the bikes do not rely on a charging infrastructure for power. The bikes will use an electric hub motor & pedal assistance to charge the lithium-ion batteries

Polarity says the compact design of its Smart Bikes make them easy to load in an elevator (in apartments) and park into their homes. A custom Polarity stand also allows the bike to be used as an exercise tool. The company believes this versatility will give them an edge over other offerings in the electric vehicle space. Complete information on the Polarity Smart Bikes will be available later this month including pricing and availability. Keep watching this space for all the details.

