Polarity Smart Bikes Launch Date Out

Pune-based Polarity Smart Bikes will be introducing its pedal-assisted electric bike range in India on September 20, 2019. The new e-mobility start-up has already teased its line-up of products across two categories - Sport and Executive and includes the S1K, S2K, and the S3K, as well as the E1K, E2K and the E3K in the brand's product portfolio. The e-bikes are aimed to offer intra-city mobility with last mile connectivity, free of emissions. The bikes have been under development since 2017 and will be light in weight.

The Polarity Smart Bikes promise to have a minimum range of 80 km on a single charge, while the range-topping bikes will be able to achieve a top speed of 100 kmph. The offerings use electric hub motors ranging between 1-3 kW, which are powered by lithium-ion batteries. With pedal assistance, the bikes are powered on the go, and do not need to plugged into a charger.

In terms of the hardware too, the Polarity bikes promise the best on offer with adjustable USD forks at the front, monoshock at the rear, fat knobby tyres to handle our rough roads with ease, LED lighting and a digital instrument console. There's no word on the pricing yet, but the smart e-bikes are expected to be priced from ₹ 35,000, going up to ₹ 1.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping versions. It will be interesting to see how the bikes are positioned compared to the conventional electric scooter and motorcycles, in terms of utliity. Pre-bookings will begin at the time of launch for the smart bikes for a token amount of ₹ 1001.

