Pininfarina Teases The Battista Electric Hypercar Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Reveal

The Pininfarina Battista, will be revealed in three different beautiful specifications at the world premiere in Geneva in March.

Automobili Pininfarina's luxury electric hypercar, Battista, will be revealed in three different beautiful specifications at the world premiere in Geneva. The company will present two examples of the Battista hypercar on its stand and people can walk upto the stand to place their orders for the car. A Grigio Luserna Battista features anodized aluminium detailing and accents in satin Blu Iconica on its dramatic satin grey body. With its unique, strong wheel design and a duo-tone black and tan interior.

The second Battista teaser presents the Battista design pack, Iconica by Automobili Pininfarina. This Blu Iconica car represents the closest of the three cars to the traditional Pininfarina brand colour with an interpretation of Pininfarina blue. More electric in tone than Pininfarina's traditional blue, reflecting the technological innovation within, multiple layers of paint make it a deep blue representing the ambition to deliver electric performance in a luxurious package. Aesthetically the car is more dramatic with bonnet and wing-mirror modifications that visually link the bonnet to the windscreen via carbon fibre blades. The front wing above the front LED light strip is visually divided into two, reflecting the car's rear wing graphic and unifying the overall design.

mo9emfag

The electric powertrain on the Pininfarina Battista is expected to make well over 1000 bhp

Automobili Pininfarina's Design Director, Luca Borgogno, says, “We wanted Battista to be very Italian, with sensual curves to give back a feeling of the cars of the '60s and the moment in time when sensual design in cars was to the fore and when Pininfarina really became iconic. The body form speaks this Italian language, with the details developed in collaboration with each car's owner adding the accents and personality.”

Finished in Bianco Sestriere, a pure pearlescent white, small colour details hark back to historic Pininfarina cars such as the legendary Ferrari Modulo concept, a classic example of how the Italian Carrozzeria produces understated, elegant and visually striking cars. One such design detail adds a red aluminium line along the flanks between the rocker and door, immediately ahead of the front wheel and running along the back from the rear wheels. This adds a ‘light touch' of design, adding to the overall elegance of proportions. Red calipers and a dark chrome line over the window are the limits of decoration making this Battista the most purely representative of Pininfarina's styling excellence.

The 3 Battista hyper electric cars will be fitted with a bespoke Pirelli P Zero tyre mounted on a 21-inch rim in an exclusive new design specific to the Battista

