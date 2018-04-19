Pininfarina PF-Zero Hypercar Exclusive Design Details Revealed

A few months ago, we brought you the first and exclusive news on how Pininfarina would go from being primarily a design house to also being a standalone automaker to take on the likes of other electric automakers like Tesla. Last week, the now Mahindra owned Pininfarina made its long awaited debut as an automaker - Automobili Pininfarina and now here are a few sketches that showcase what its first car, the PF-Zero will look like. The first car will be launched in 2020 and will be an electric hypercar making almost 2000 bhp of peak power with a 0-100 kmph time of under 2 seconds, a 0-300 kmph time of about 12 seconds and a top speed of just over 400 kmph! The electric hypercar will cost about 2 Million Euros and will have a very limited production run with very high levels of customisation. The car will be showcased at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concourse for the first time and will most likely be displayed in the new Automobili Pininfarina blue and red theme.

(Pininfarina PF-Zero Design Details Revealed)

Although these artistic renders don't showcase a lot of detail, we can now officially tell you that we have seen a more detailed and more production ready rendering of the Pininfarina PF-Zero, and it is stunning! Unlike the likes of the McLaren Senna launched recently, Pininfarina has decided to follow their heritage design philosophy and have a cleaner design language. That means that there will be no massive gaping air intakes running down the side of the car, no ridiculous front splitters or canards in exposed carbon and most certainly no gigantic wing around the back. What the car will however have are wide and swooping fenders, which again, is very distinctly Pininfarina.

(Pininfarina Sergio will influence the design of the PF-Zero)

The front of the car will have a design language that is similar to the likes of the Sergio that Pininfarina designed a few years ago for Ferrari and will get a distinct lighting pattern as seen in the images here. Pininfarina's design chief also mentioned how the brand will look to retain that complete lighting pattern around the front while integrating LED lighting for the headlamps in a very unique flip down headlight! Yes, you read that right - the PF-Zero will have a set of headlights that will be concealed for the sake of design and aesthetics and when switched on, two panels will retract downwards to reveal the headlights from under the bodywork. In essence, this is homage to the glory days of automotive design and the coolest singular design element on cars in history - pop up headlamps.

Around the rear, the fenders will swoop inwards into two very distinct design pieces as seen on these renders. However, they will be a little less pronounced and will have an integrated spoiler in the rear that will also act as an air brake. As with the renders, there will also be an 'empty' slot between these two air brakes but Pininfarina is working on a completely retractable panel in order to improve the efficiency of the air brake there too. When viewed in profile, the Pininfarina PF-Zero will have a continuous line that can be drawn from the front to the rear encompassing the greenhouse of the car. And as we mentioned earlier, the PF-Zero will not have any massive vents in the side of the car making the design actually look very very elegant.

(New Automobili Pininfarina Logo)

Although Pininfarina have not showcased any interior renders yet, we have seen a more detailed image of what the interior will look like and as with most Pininfarina cars in the past, the theme is 'Gran Lusso' - Grand Luxury. Apart of having the ridiculous specs that we mentioned earlier, Pininfarina's first car will also have Rolls Royce or Bugatti Chiron rivalling luxury. In fact, the Chiron is the closest competitor in overall terms that we can think of for the PF-Zero. The PF-Zero will have a very driver focused cabin with a flat bottomed and a flat top steering wheel.

The usual central screen display has now been replaced by two screens that will flank the steering console on either side with a smaller central screen that will only showcase the likes of the RPM. The speedometer will be on heads up display that will be bang in front of the driver. The passengers will have a very luxurious seating arrangement - in fact we were told that it would be like two high end luxury couches! The interior of course will be wrapped in either high end leather or alcantara and a generous usage of carbon fibre.

