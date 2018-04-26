Pininfarina K350 Electric Concept Showcased At Beijing

Taking the wraps off a yet another electric concept at the Beijing Motor Show is Mahindra-owned Pininfarina as it unveiled the 4-seater Pininfarina K350 Electric Concept. Pininfarina also showcased the H500 saloon alongside the HK GT Gran Turismo, which was presented a few weeks ago at the Geneva Motor Show. According to Pininfarina, the K350 electric concept comes equipped with the state-of-the-art technology developed by HK for the traction system with battery, electric motors with a power rating of over 300 kW, control unit and a range extender that enables a range of over 1000kms.

The Pininfarina K350 electric concept is a compact SUV and the design is streamlined and has a very mature an athletic presence. The design is bold as it gets HK's signature grille in the front with vertical slats, thin headlights and even the lower fascia resembles that of the H500 sedan it showcased a couple of months ago. At the back, the roofline of the Pininfarina K350 electric concept flows to the rear doorway while the rear tail light stretches from one end to the other. The rear wheel almost meets the roofline before it cascades down to the tail lights.

Inside the Pininfarina K350 electric concept is well set up and modern as the front seats seem to be connected to the centre console. Both the front and rear seats come connected across the car as the seats in the back are attached to the centre arm-rest. Similar to the front, the rear also gets its own digital centre console system. The entire display runs from one end to the other.

We have already talked about the electric motor powering the Pininfarina K350 electric concept, but what we haven't mentioned yet is that this motor can go from standstill to 100kmph in just 4.7 seconds while the top speed is said to be around 250kmph.

