Pikes Peak: Chris Fillmore Takes Record-Breaking Victory With KTM 790 Duke

Chris Fillmore set an overall third position at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb astride his KTM 790 Duke, and set a new middleweight course record with a time of 10:04.038. Finishing just ahead for second overall position was Fillmore's Heavyweight division teammate Rennie Scaysbrook, who raced the KTM 1290 Super Duke R with just 0.692 second away from capturing the outright victory with a time of 9:59.794. The 2018 Heavyweight title was taken by Carlin Dunne astride a Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak, with a time of 9:59.102.

Fillmore now holds the Pikes Peak course record in both the Heavyweight and Middleweight motorcycle divisions, and still remains the fastest motorcycle rider to ever go up the mountain with an impressive 2017 run of 9:49.265 on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

"We set some goals before coming here to try and win the Middleweight class, break the Middleweight course record, and I really wanted to podium the overall. I got way closer to an overall win than I ever would have expected on a middleweight bike and I'm just happy how everything turned out, it was a good weekend," said Fillmore.

The new KTM 790 Duke is yet to be sold in the US, although it has been receiving rave reviews elsewhere in Europe and even in South East Asia. For India, KTM fans will still have to be content with the KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke and the 390 Duke. So far, KTM has no plans of offering any of the middleweight and litre-class nakeds on sale in India.

