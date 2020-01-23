Piaggio Upgrades Entire 3-Wheelers Range To BS6; Launches New Diesel Powertrain

Piaggio India today announced updating its entire small commercial vehicle range to comply with the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards. With this, the company becomes the first 3-wheeler manufacturer in India to update its entire line-up to BS6, all of which, including the diesel and CNG models were showcased today. With the BS6 upgrade, prices of Piaggio's diesel range of 3-wheelers have gone up by up to ₹ 45,000, while the alternate fuel range (CNG/LPG) has become dearer by ₹ 15,000.

Commenting on the development, PVPL MD & CEO Diego Graffi said, "We are delighted to be the first 3-Wheeler Manufacturer in India to be completely BSVI ready with our entire range of products. We had started our preparations for BSVI norms well ahead of time and therefore today we are well placed for the transition from BSIV to BSVI.

Piaggio's diesel-powered BS6 3-wheelers have become dearer by up to ₹ 45,000, while the alternate fuel version is now expensive by ₹ 15,000

The company has also launched an all-new 599 cc "Power Max" diesel engine is tuned to churn out 9.39 bhp and develop23.5 Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and comes with increased carrying capability thanks to its new aluminium clutch. Piaggio also announced updating its CNG range of 3-wheelers with the more refined 230CC 3-valve hi-tech engine. Furthermore, the company has also made certain updates to both its cargo and passenger vehicle range. The former now comes with a larger cabin providing better headroom and space for the driver, while the passenger range comes with new safety doors for commuters.

Talking about the new diesel and alternate fuel options, Saju Nair, EVP and Head of CV Business, PVPL said, "The "Power Max" diesel range will enable our customers to earn more through better load carrying capability and faster turnaround time and at the same time our 42 months warranty and improved maintenance intervals significantly reduces the cost for the customer. Similarly, the "Smart" AF range is a benchmark for superior pickup, NVH and urban driveability. Combined with the assurance of low maintenance through 36 months warranty and the unique "Super Saver" free maintenance scheme, this is truly a smart choice for our customers."

