Piaggio Requests Telangana Transport Minister To Give New Permits To Electric/BS6 Autos Instead Of BS4 Vehicles

Piaggio India has announced submitting an official request to the Transport Minister & Home Minister of Telangana, Mahmood Ali, to reconsider the decision to release new permits for old 2 stroke BSIV auto rickshaws in Hyderabad. The city's Auto Unions had requested for the release of 20,000 new permits for 2 stroke BS4 auto rickshaws in Hyderabad. Instead, the company wants the Telangana government to issue fresh permits for electric three-wheelers or BSVI 4 stroke vehicles, which will help in reducing pollution in the city.

Piaggio says that Hyderabad has witnessed an overall increase in major pollutants across the city and one of the direct contributors to this is an overall increase in vehicular traffic, leading to pollution. The company feels that issuing a new order of BS4 permits right now will only lead to an increase in emission, at a time when electric auto rickshaws are being given in many cities and also when BS6 implementation is just a few months away.

Piaggio representatives gave a written request to Telangana Transport Minister Mahmood Ali

Raghava Rao, Zonal Manager, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad said, "As a socially responsible organization we are concerned about the deteriorating condition of air quality index in Hyderabad. We are not against the release of new permits given to auto rickshaws but we have reservations towards the permits being released for 2 stroke BSIV vehicles as these vehicles will contribute more to the increasing pollution in Hyderabad. As per the central government's mandate by April 2020, everyone needs to be BSVI ready and giving permission to the new batch of 20,000 BSIV 3 wheelers is nothing but going one step behind. We feel that government should reconsider their decision and give permits to electric vehicles or 4 stroke BSVI vehicles as new technologically advanced vehicles will help in curbing the increasing vehicular pollution and can act as best alternatives to BSIV 3Ws."

The company says that instead of issuing new permits for older BS4 vehicles if the fresh permits are given to advanced E-autos or cleaner 4 stroke BS6 vehicles, it would help maintain the air quality index of Hyderabad, which is currently in the range of satisfactory to moderate. Plus, there will be less pollution on Hyderabad roads. Rao further added, "In our next course of action we are going to meet Principle Secretary, DGP and Assistant commissioner Road safety and put forward our request to reconsider this decision."

