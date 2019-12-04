Piaggio Receives BS6 Certification From ARAI For Its Diesel 3-Wheelers Range

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has announced becoming India's first three-wheeler manufacturer to receive the BS6 compliance certification from ARAI, for its diesel-powered range of 3 Wheelers. Currently, the company three-wheeler range is available for both goods and passenger carrier segments and are powered by the same 435.6 cc single-cylinder, naturally aspirated, air-cooled, diesel DI compression ignition engine that is tuned to churn out 8 bhp and 21 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Commenting on the company received BS6 certification for its diesel three-wheelers, Piaggio India MD & CEO Diego Graffi said, "Piaggio has consistently led the industry in technology and innovation. The successful completion of the compliance test and certification much ahead of the official implementation date of April 1, 2020, further strengthens the company's position as a technology leader".

Saju Nair, Executive Vice President and Head of CV Business, PVPL said, "We are delighted to be the first 3-Wheeler Manufacturer in India to receive BS-VI Certification for our Diesel Product Range. This certification much ahead of the deadline will help us have a smooth transition from BSIV to BSVI through better channel stock management. We are also sure that our customers will benefit from this technology and the enhanced performance parameters of these vehicles."

Currently, the company diesel range of three-wheelers includes - Ape Xtra DX/LDX, Ape Auto+, Ape Auto DXL, Ape Auto DX, Ape City+, and Ape City.

