New Cars and Bikes in India

Piaggio Launches New Ape Range With Water-Cooled Engine In Gujarat

The Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX and Ape; Auto DX, are powered by the company's latest water-cooled engines. The company is launching the three-wheelers in India in phased manner.

View Photos
The Ape Xtra LDX and Ape Auto DX are part of the new water-cooled engine technology range

Piaggio India today announced the launch of the new Ape three-wheeler range in the state of Gujarat. These new light commercial vehicles (LCV) range, which includes the Ape Xtra LDX and Ape; Auto DX, are powered by the company's latest water-cooled engines, which were introduced in August last year. Back then, Piaggio has mentioned that the new Ape three-wheelers with a water-cooled engine will go on sale across India in a phased manner, and the newest region to be added to the list is Gujarat.

Piaggio will be offering the new Ape range in three trim options - the Ape Xtra LDX (+ CNG Water Cooled PU) that is priced at ₹ 2.17 lakh, the Ape Xtra LDX CNG Water Cooled PU priced at ₹ 2.13 lakh, and the Ape; Auto DX (CNG Water Cooled), priced at ₹ 2.18 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Ahmedabad). The vehicles will cater to both the passenger and cargo vehicle segment.

Also Read: Piaggio To Invest More Than ₹ 100 Crore In Powertrain And Product Development

Speaking on the occasion, Saju Nair, Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India said, "The alternate fuel technology is gaining prominence and growing day by day in our country and hence to cater to the market's changing needs we have introduced this improved range of alternate fuel vehicles. This new range of alternate fuel vehicles will further strengthen Piaggio's presence in Gujarat market and I see many new opportunities for us in the coming future as Gujarat market plays a pivotal role in Piaggio's India business."

0 Comments

The Ape' Xtra LDX and Apé Auto DX are part of the new water-cooled engine technology range. These variants of Apé are the first of its kind in the industry with water-cooled engines and offers best in class performance in terms of power, pick-up, mileage & maintenance.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Piaggio Ape Piaggio India Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX Piaggio Ape DX

Latest News

"We Are Doing Everything Possible To Help Him," Says Michael Schumacher's Family On His 50th Birthday
Piaggio Launches New Ape Range With Water-Cooled Engine In Gujarat
Piaggio Launches New Ape Range With Water-Cooled Engine In Gujarat
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh To Be Launched In 2019
Top 7 Upcoming Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh To Be Launched In 2019
Volvo Car Records 30 Per Cent Growth In India In 2018
Volvo Car Records 30 Per Cent Growth In India In 2018
Upcoming BMW X7 Listed On Company's India Website Ahead Of Launch
Upcoming BMW X7 Listed On Company's India Website Ahead Of Launch
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spied Up Close, Could Get New 1.2-Litre Engine
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spied Up Close, Could Get New 1.2-Litre Engine
UM DSR Adventure 200 To Make India Debut
UM DSR Adventure 200 To Make India Debut
Subcompact Sedan Sales Grow By 30 Per Cent In 2018: Study
Subcompact Sedan Sales Grow By 30 Per Cent In 2018: Study
Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow By 34 Per Cent In December 2018
Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow By 34 Per Cent In December 2018
Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know
Nissan Kicks: All You Need To Know
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted For The First Time
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted For The First Time
Tesla Is Aggressively Setting Up Fast Chargers Globally
Tesla Is Aggressively Setting Up Fast Chargers Globally
Shell Subsidiary Receives Oil Products Wholesale License In China
Shell Subsidiary Receives Oil Products Wholesale License In China
Blackwater Founder Launches Fund To Invest In Car Battery Metals: FT
Blackwater Founder Launches Fund To Invest In Car Battery Metals: FT
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS Twin Disc Spotted At Dealership
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 ABS Twin Disc Spotted At Dealership

Latest Cars

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 8.52 - 12.72 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki New Baleno
Maruti Suzuki New Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spied Up Close, Could Get New 1.2-Litre Engine
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spied Up Close, Could Get New 1.2-Litre Engine
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Sponsored: Why Volkswagen's DSG Is Busting The Myth Behind Automatic Gearboxes
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Hero MotoCorp Sales Drop By 4 Per Cent In December 2018; Ends Year With Over 80 Lakh Units Sold
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities