Piaggio Launches New Ape Range With Water-Cooled Engine In Gujarat

Piaggio India today announced the launch of the new Ape three-wheeler range in the state of Gujarat. These new light commercial vehicles (LCV) range, which includes the Ape Xtra LDX and Ape; Auto DX, are powered by the company's latest water-cooled engines, which were introduced in August last year. Back then, Piaggio has mentioned that the new Ape three-wheelers with a water-cooled engine will go on sale across India in a phased manner, and the newest region to be added to the list is Gujarat.

Piaggio will be offering the new Ape range in three trim options - the Ape Xtra LDX (+ CNG Water Cooled PU) that is priced at ₹ 2.17 lakh, the Ape Xtra LDX CNG Water Cooled PU priced at ₹ 2.13 lakh, and the Ape; Auto DX (CNG Water Cooled), priced at ₹ 2.18 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Ahmedabad). The vehicles will cater to both the passenger and cargo vehicle segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Saju Nair, Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India said, "The alternate fuel technology is gaining prominence and growing day by day in our country and hence to cater to the market's changing needs we have introduced this improved range of alternate fuel vehicles. This new range of alternate fuel vehicles will further strengthen Piaggio's presence in Gujarat market and I see many new opportunities for us in the coming future as Gujarat market plays a pivotal role in Piaggio's India business."

The Ape' Xtra LDX and Apé Auto DX are part of the new water-cooled engine technology range. These variants of Apé are the first of its kind in the industry with water-cooled engines and offers best in class performance in terms of power, pick-up, mileage & maintenance.

