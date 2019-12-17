Piaggio Launches Its BS6 Range Of CNG 3-Wheelers In Bhopal

Piaggio says with the new range of CNG vehicles, operating costs will be nearly half that of petrol autos

Piaggio India today announced launching its BS6 range of CNG three-wheelers in the city of Bhopal, along with the inauguration of two CNG stations in Bhopal. With one of the widest range of three-wheelers in Indian, Piaggio's Ape series of three-wheelers come powered by the company new 3-valve, water-cooled engine, paired with a CNG kit. Currently the engine powers the Piaggio Ape City, Ape City+ in the passenger segment, along with the Ape Auto Dx, Ape Auto DXL, Ape Auto+, Ape Xtra LDX, and ApeXtra LDX+, in the cargo segment.

Commenting on the launch of the new CNG 3-wheelers in Bhopal, Saju Nair, Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India said, "The alternative fuel technology in our country is growing day by day and we have introduced this new range of CNG vehicles for the Madhya Pradesh market in order to meet the changing needs of the market. Piaggio is a clear market leader in the 3-wheeler category in India and with this new range of vehicles we are optimistic that our dominance in the CNG segment will be sustained and further improved."

Piaggio CNG three-wheelers are powered by a new 3-valve, water-cooled engine

Piaggio says that with this new range of CNG vehicles, operating costs will be nearly half that of petrol autos. Moreover, the company feels that increasing CNG infrastructure by the government will both, improve drivers earnability and also raise self-employment opportunities for Madhya Pradesh's local youth. Malind Kapur, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Channel Development, Piaggio Vehicles said, "We are thankful for the central government's focus on alternative fuel. The establishment of CNG stations in Bhopal will further boost the small commercial vehicle industry. We have the largest range of CNG 3 wheelers in India for Piaggio. With this CNG infrastructure, a lot of auto-rickshaws are now going to be adopted and converted to CNG in Bhopal, and I see a lot of new possibilities for us in the near future."

The new CNG stations in Bhopal stations located at Ayodhya Bypass and Kolar Road and the stations were commissioned by Think Gas Pvt. Ltd.

