Piaggio Launches Ape E-City In Vijayawada; Opens Its first Ape Electric Experience Centre

Piaggio India has announced the launch of its Ape E-City electric rickshaw in the city of Vijayawada, priced at ₹ 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Vijayawada). The electric three-wheeler was launched during the inauguration of the company's first Ape Electric Experience Centre showroom, to give customers a first-hand experience of the new product. Piaggio launched the Ape Electrik range (goods) and Ape E-City (passenger) electric three-wheelers in December 2019, but as of now, only the former has been launched in Vijayawada. The e-Auto is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and it can offer around 70-80 km range on a full charge.

Also Read: Piaggio Ape Electrik Electric 3-Wheeler Launched In India

SajuNair EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business PVPL handing over the Ape E-City to its first customer in Vijayawada

Speaking at the launch, Saju Nair, Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India said, "Vijayawada being one of the rapidly growing commercial hubs in Andhra Pradesh, it is a strategic market for Piaggio. Ape E-City offers the best value in the class in terms of capacity, pick-up, mileage & maintenance. Considering the Andhra Pradesh government's focus on promoting sustainable mobility, Ape E-City is the right choice for Vijayawada where 3 wheelers are one of the primary modes of last-mile transportation."

Also Read: Piaggio Partners With Sun Mobility For Swappable Battery Technology

The Piaggio Ape E-City range of electric autos come with swappable Li-ion batteries sourced from electric battery provider, Sun mobility, which will also provide a Quick Interchange Station network. Customers of the Ape E-City can visit these touchpoints and swap their battery with a fully charged one and be on their way within minutes. Customers can also experience an app-enabled eco-system to check battery charge, recharge, locate swap stations etc. On the features front, the electric three-wheeler gets a first-in-class digital instrument cluster, offering the information like state of charge, drive modes, service alerts, economy mode and more.

Also Read: Piaggio Receives BS6 Certification From ARAI For Its Diesel 3-Wheeler Range

Piaggio Ape Electrik e-Auto is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion batter and offers a range of 70-80 km

Talking about the Ape brand, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, "Ape, a brand with a trust of more than 29 lac happy customer is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution with the Ape Electrik range and Ape' E-City as the first offering. At Piaggio, we believe in providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers."

The Piaggio Ape E-City also comes with a 36 month/1 lakh km super warranty, whichever is earlier, along with free scheduled maintenance for 3 years. The company is also offering an introductory 3-year AMC package at a nominal cost of ₹ 3000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.