Piaggio Introduces New Warranty And Personal Accident Insurance In India

Piaggio Vehicles today announced the introduction of two new customer-centric initiatives in India. The first one is called the 'The Super Warranty' scheme, introduced for its commercial vehicle customers. Under the new warranty programme, Piaggio India will be offering its customers who are buying the Ape Diesel three-wheeler a 42 months or 1.2 lakh km warranty (whichever comes earlier). On the other hand, customers who are buying the Ape CNG/ LPG/ Petrol three-wheeler will receive a 36 months or 1 lakh km warranty (whichever is earlier).

The second initiative introduced by the company is a special personal accident insurance programme, also for its commercial vehicle buyers. Under this programme, every customer who has or will buy a Piaggio three-wheeler from August 1, 2018, will be entitled to a personal accident Insurance cover of up to ₹ 1 lakh.

Announcing the customer-centric initiatives, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt.Ltd. said, "It is our endeavour to continue providing best in class offerings to our customers like the super warranty which will lower the operating cost for our customers and increase their earnability. In addition, the personal accident Insurance cover provides a much-needed support to the family of the driver/ customer in case of any unforeseen circumstances".

Both these programmes have been launched to commemorate Piaggio India's 2.5 millionth vehicle rollout milestone. The company's 2.5 millionth vehicle was a Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX, which now also comes with a new alternate powertrain, which gets a brand new water-cooled petrol engine paired to either a CNG or an LPG fuel format.

