Piaggio Introduces India-Made Vespa And Aprilia SR 150 Range In Sri Lanka

Piaggio India Private Limited (PVPL) has announced the launch of the Vespa and Aprilia SR 150 range of scooters in Sri Lanka. Both the Vespa and the Aprilia SR 150 scooters are manufactured in India at the company's Baramati plant, in Maharashtra. The Vespa range introduced in Sri Lanka includes models like - LX, VXL, SXL 125, ELE 125, VXL 150, SXI 150, and the SXL 150, which are priced in Sri Lanka in the range of LKR 3,25,008 to LKR 4,18,747 (roughly about ₹ 1.36 lakh to 1.76 lakh). On the other hand, the Aprilia SR 150 and SR 150 Race are priced at LKR 331954 and LKR 339485 respectively (roughly about ₹ 1.39 lakh and 1.42 lakh).

Piaggio India already introduced both the scooter brands in Nepal and by entering Sri Lanka the Italian manufacturer has further expanded its export markets for India-made scooters. Commenting on the company's newest export market for Vespa and Aprilia brand, PVPL's new Managing Director and CEO, Diego Graffi said, "Both Aprilia and Vespa have created a benchmark in the two-wheeler segment in India and now the bikes are set to make their debut in Sri Lanka. It is indeed a matter of pride for the Piaggio Group that our marquee products will be available in a new market like Sri Lanka."

Talking about the scooters, he further added, "We hope to further enhance our positioning in the Indian Subcontinent with this launch. The accolades that the bikes have received in India and other International markets are an inspiration for introducing more innovative products in the future."

The modern range of Vespa scooters were introduced in the Indian market in April 2012, while the Aprilia SR 150 was launched last year. The Vespa scooters are available in two engine options - a 125 cc, 3-valve engine that makes 10 bhp at 7500 rpm and develops 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm and a 150 cc, 3-valve motor that produces 11 bhp at 7000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. On the other hand, the Aprilia SR 150 and SR 150 Race comes with a 154.4 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve, air-cooled engine tuned to produce 10.4 bhp at 7000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque available at 5500 rpm. Both Vespa and Aprilia SR models come paired with automatic transmissions.