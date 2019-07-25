Piaggio India To Deliver 30 Hopper Vehicles To Jodhpur Nagar Nigam

The 1st batch of the 3W hopper vehicles has been handed over to the officials of Jodhpur Nagar Nigam

Piaggio India has announced that it will be delivering 30 hopper vehicles to Jodhpur Nagar Nigam for waste collection. The small commercial vehicles manufacturer has said that it will deliver a mix of Ape' Xtra LDX (three-wheeler) and Porter (four-wheeler) range of vehicles to the City's Municipal Corporations. These vehicles will essentially be used for collecting door to door garbage from few wards in Jodhpur. The 1st batch of the 3W hopper vehicles was handed over to the officials of Jodhpur Nagar Nigam by Pankaj Jain, Dealer Sushila Auto, Jodhpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Malind Kapur, Sr. VP of Marketing Piaggio Vehicles said, "We are extremely happy to partner with Jodhpur Nagar Nigam to provide our hopper vehicles. We are glad that the Jodhpur Municipal authority gave us this opportunity. At Piaggio, we are committed to providing best in class offerings to our customers. Ape' Xtra LDX offers better payload carrying capacity, with excellent mileage and Porter has compact dimensions, great load capacity and best in class fuel efficiency. Piaggio understands the needs of its customer and hence the vehicles are designed in a manner where the customer can customize the product to suit specific applications. "

Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX and Porter four-wheeler LCV have been specially modified for this project

Piaggio says that these special-purpose Ape' Xtra LDX and Porter vehicles have been designed to collect both wet and dry waste, and these hopper vehicles will be used in municipal ward numbers 12, 17, 18 and 19. The Municipal Corporation has already started using the first set of vehicles that were delivered to them. One hopper vehicle is used to collect garbage from 800 houses that are located in a single ward.

Commenting on the new order for Jodhpur Nagar Nigam, Saju Nair, EVP & Head of the Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India said, "Our special purpose vehicles are well designed and can be used by various government organisations for the Swachh Bharat mission. We are happy to partner with Jodhpur Nagar Nigam and with this PPP (Public-Private Partnership) we want to create awareness towards a cleaner and greener Jodhpur. We are looking forward to a meaningful and long-lasting partnership with Jodhpur Nagar Nigam."

