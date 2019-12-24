New Cars and Bikes in India

Piaggio Eyes 250-350 cc Segment With New Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 may not be launched in India, and instead, parent automotive brand Piaggio will be focussing on the 250-300 cc motorcycle segment, dominated by Royal Enfield.

Piaggio is looking at a segment dominated by Royal Enfield

  • Aprilia 250 cc bikes may be launched to target 250-350 cc bike segment
  • Royal Enfield dominates the segment with more than 90 per cent sales
  • Piaggio will be looking at introducing new models for India

Italian automotive brand Piaggio may not be launching the premium 150 cc motorcycles, the Aprilia RS 150 and the Aprilia Tuono 150 in India after all. According to a latest report, Piaggio is now focussing on the rapidly growing mid-size motorcycle segment instead, a segment dominated by Royal Enfield. According to the report, Piaggio was earlier looking at products in the 150 cc motorcycle segment, referring to the RS 150 and Tuono 150, which were showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. But the plan now is to introduce products in the 250-300 cc range, Piaggio Managing Director Diego Graffi has been quoted as having said in a report in The Economic Times.

"Definitely we are looking with a lot of interest at the motorcycle segment in India. It is natural, having a brand like Aprilia, which is well known across the world for winning in racing competitions," Graffi is quoted as having said in an interview. "We are now looking more at this range (250-300 cc). We need some time to introduce the products. But it is in our plans."

aprilia rs 150 and tuono 150

Piaggio showcased the Aprilia RS 150 and Tuono 150 at the Auto Expo 2018, but now it seems those two bikes will not be launched in India after all

In the 2018-2019, as many as 7,73,855 motorcycles with engine capacity between 250-350 cc were sold in the Indian domestic market. And Royal Enfield accounted for 99 per cent market share in that segment with sales volumes of 7,64,012 units during the financial year. While Piaggio may have set its sights on this segment, it remains to be seen what kind of products are being planned.

Aprilia has mostly naked street, and full-faired sport bikes, and despite the growing interest in the 250-350 cc motorcycle segment, the fact remains that the dominant player is still the modern classic bikes. With Jawa and the Benelli Imperiale 400 already aiming for some slice of the action in this segment, Piaggio will need to make its move, sooner the better.

(Source: Economic Times)

