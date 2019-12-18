Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has launched its first electric three-wheeler, the Ape Electrik, in India today. Launched at an introductory price of 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new range of electric Ape three-wheelers will be offered across various categories, for both passenger and goods segment. The Piaggio Ape E-City being the first product launched under the Ape' Electrik range, and it's also the first E-auto in India with swappable battery technology. The e-Auto is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and it can offer around 70-80 km range on a full charge.

Piaggio Ape Electrik e-Auto is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion batter and offers a range of 70-80 km

Designed as a last-mile mobility solution for urban India, the Piaggio Ape E-City range of electric autos come with swappable advanced Li-ion batteries. The swappable battery is sourced from electric battery provider, Sun mobility, which will also provide a Quick Interchange Station network which will enable Piaggio Customers to just Swap and Go in a few minutes. Customers can also experience an app-enabled eco-system to check battery charge, recharge, locate swap stations etc.

On the features front, the electric three-wheeler gets a first-in-class digital instrument cluster, offering information like state of charge, drive modes, service alerts, economy mode and more. At the event Piaggio also showcased the Ape E-city FX prototype, which comes with a fixed Li-ion battery, which will be launched in 2020, subsequently followed by the rest of the range of Ape e-autos.

Speaking at the launch, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, "Ape, a brand with a trust of more than 29 lakh happy customer is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution with the Ape Electrik range and Ape E-City as the 1st offering." He further added, "We have developed both Swappable & Fixed Battery technology solutions to serve the varied needs of the customer. For Swappable technology, our partnership with Sun Mobility will enable customers to experience a very innovative, smart, and unique swappable smart battery eco-system in India. We have faith that with the governments focus on EVs in the three-wheeler category and Piaggio's own vision of developing innovative EV solutions, mass adoption of EVs is a near reality."

The Piaggio Ape E-City also comes with a 36 month/1 lakh km super warranty, whichever is earlier, along with free scheduled maintenance for 3 years. The company is also offering an introductory 3-year AMC package at a nominal cost of ₹ 3000.

