Piaggio Ape Electrik Electric 3-Wheeler Launched In India, Priced At ₹ 1.97 Lakh

The Piaggio Ape E-City being the first product launched under the Ape' Electrik range and it comes with swappable Lithium-ion battery. The E-auto offers a range of around 70-80 km on a single charge.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Diego Graffi MD & CEO Piaggio, and Chetan Maini Co-founder, VC Sun Mobility

Highlights

  • The Piaggio Ape e-Auto is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion batter
  • Piaggio Ape e-Auto comes with swappable advanced Li-ion batteries
  • The Ape E-City also comes with a 36 month/1 lakh km super warranty

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has launched its first electric three-wheeler, the Ape Electrik, in India today. Launched at an introductory price of 1.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new range of electric Ape three-wheelers will be offered across various categories, for both passenger and goods segment. The Piaggio Ape E-City being the first product launched under the Ape' Electrik range, and it's also the first E-auto in India with swappable battery technology. The e-Auto is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion battery and it can offer around 70-80 km range on a full charge.

Also Read: Piaggio Launches Its BS6 Range Of CNG 3-Wheelers In Bhopal

9k7d0qac

Piaggio Ape Electrik e-Auto is powered by a 4.7 kWh lithium-ion batter and offers a range of 70-80 km

Designed as a last-mile mobility solution for urban India, the Piaggio Ape E-City range of electric autos come with swappable advanced Li-ion batteries. The swappable battery is sourced from electric battery provider, Sun mobility, which will also provide a Quick Interchange Station network which will enable Piaggio Customers to just Swap and Go in a few minutes. Customers can also experience an app-enabled eco-system to check battery charge, recharge, locate swap stations etc.

Also Read: Piaggio Partners With Sun Mobility For Swappable Battery Technology

On the features front, the electric three-wheeler gets a first-in-class digital instrument cluster, offering information like state of charge, drive modes, service alerts, economy mode and more. At the event Piaggio also showcased the Ape E-city FX prototype, which comes with a fixed Li-ion battery, which will be launched in 2020, subsequently followed by the rest of the range of Ape e-autos.

Also Read: Piaggio Receives BS6 Certification From ARAI For Its Diesel 3-Wheeler Range

Speaking at the launch, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, "Ape, a brand with a trust of more than 29 lakh happy customer is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution with the Ape Electrik range and Ape E-City as the 1st offering." He further added, "We have developed both Swappable & Fixed Battery technology solutions to serve the varied needs of the customer. For Swappable technology, our partnership with Sun Mobility will enable customers to experience a very innovative, smart, and unique swappable smart battery eco-system in India. We have faith that with the governments focus on EVs in the three-wheeler category and Piaggio's own vision of developing innovative EV solutions, mass adoption of EVs is a near reality."

0 Comments

The Piaggio Ape E-City also comes with a 36 month/1 lakh km super warranty, whichever is earlier, along with free scheduled maintenance for 3 years. The company is also offering an introductory 3-year AMC package at a nominal cost of ₹ 3000.

