Peugeot To Repatriate Staff From China's Wuhan Area After Coronavirus Outbreak

PSA Group has said that it will repatriate expat staff and their families from the Wuhan area in China, which is at the centre of an outbreak of coronavirus.

PSA said the evacuees will remain in quarantine in Changsha before traveling back

French automotive group PSA, maker of the Peugeot and Citroen brands, said in a statement it will repatriate expat staff and their families from the Wuhan area in China, which is at the centre of an outbreak of coronavirus.

It said that 38 people would be evacuated and that the initiative will be executed in full collaboration with the Chinese authorities and the French general consulate.

PSA said the evacuees will remain in quarantine in Changsha before traveling back to their home countries.



